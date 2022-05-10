AN L-PLATER was left in "shock and despair" when his car was damaged by a piece of concrete cracking off a Tamworth roundabout, his father told the Leader.
Peter Cozens' son was behind the wheel of his Commodore as he travelled up Murray Street, from Red Rooster towards the Armidale road, just before 6:30pm on May 2.
He turned right at the Marius Street roundabout but the semi-trailer in front of him drove over the edge of the structure and a "huge piece of concrete" was flicked out, Mr Cozens said.
He said the concrete block became lodged under the car and was dragged along the road until they could pull over nearby and call police.
The car remains at a smash repair shop but Mr Cozens believed it had been written off by what he described as a 60-80kg chunk of concrete.
Mr Cozens said his 17-year-old son handled it well, but it had rocked him just days out from going for his P-plates and without a car to get to work.
Mr Cozens said he travels the route regularly but hadn't noticed the state of the roundabout until the incident.
"It's cracked all over the place," he said.
He has been in contact with Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) and Transport for NSW to try and resolve the issue and get the roundabout repaired.
He urged the community to be careful.
A TRC spokeswoman confirmed council is aware of the incident and is investigating it, but no further comment could be made at this time.
The spokeswoman did not answer detailed questions from the Leader about the maintenance of the roundabout.
Transport for NSW did not respond to the Leader's questions by the time this article was published.
