Aboriginal Australians don't have equal access to the law, with too many forced to "take the plea" by a "racist system" for lack of funding for legal aid.
That's according to the Greens, who announced a policy to pour $310 million into the National Legal Assistance Partnership for public defence, in Tamworth on Tuesday.
Lead Senate candidate David Shoebridge and Greens New England candidate Carol Sparks gathered with representatives of the community at the Tamworth police station to call for change.
"This is not the first time we have come here and stood and spoken about the injustice that First Nations peoples receive in the criminal justice system in this country," he said.
"We have a racist criminal justice system that focuses on First Nations peoples and does not resource First Nations peoples to fight their cases."
Mr Shoebridge, who stood down as a state Greens MLC to run for the federal Senate at the May election, said many Aboriginal people "take the plea" and "accept the conviction" even though their case would be defendable.
"There's something deeply wrong in this country when a young Aboriginal man is 10-15 times more likely to be in jail than his non-Aboriginal counterpart," he said.
"There's something deeply wrong in our justice system when Aboriginal kids are being taken at the rate of 11-15 times non-Aboriginal kids."
First Nations men and women are the most incarcerated people on the planet, he said.
The Greens also argue the government should invest $51 million in a First Nations Legal Defence fund, in order to help protect Aboriginal land rights from exploitation by mineral firms.
Gomeroi Elder Uncle Don Craigie pointed to a case where a local Aboriginal man had been convicted of stealing the Aboriginal flag, as what he said was an injustice.
Mr Shoebridge said "you see white defenders regularly getting off on major fraud charges, white collar crime charges... and walking out of court".
"Yet an Aboriginal man comes to court and gets convicted of stealing his own flag."
