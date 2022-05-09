'No troops left': Never-say-die Cowboys pull off shock comeback

Dungowan bounced back from two successive losses to claim its second win of the season when they came from behind to upset Gunnedah Bulldogs 32-18 at Kitchener Park on Sunday.
Playing in the Bulldog 'kennel' on Mother's Day, the Cowboys were up against it early as the home side started well and led 18-6. But, just before half-time, the visitors scored a good try to make it 18-12 at the break.
That breakthrough gave Dungowan control in the second half as the home side self-destructed through a litany of errors and penalties.
Dungowan co-coach, Luke Taylor, was delighted with the result and described it as a "pretty tough win for us".
"We were behind the eight ball in the first half but the boys toughed it out and it was a real good win at the end of the day," Taylor said after the game.
The Cowboys had plenty of good players with Brandon Parry outstanding in the centres and Ethan Antzakles was cool, patient and decisive.
Cody Byrne was another to shine at lock, while Pat Lange and Josh McLachlan played well above their weight in the pack.
It was also something of a war of attrition too, Taylor added.
"Both teams had no troops left," he said.
"With half an hour neither side had anyone left on the bench. We both had a few injuries.
"Our boys toughed it out though. Some of our young boys were really good today. Good to win too after a couple of bad weeks [which featured losses to Boggabri and Narrabri].
"Gunnedah have a big pack and we were without Brett Jarrett and lost Kieran Croft early but all the young boys worked well with Ferg."
Co-coach Shaun Ferguson had to move to hooker through injury and that placed an even bigger importance on the younger members of the Cowboy pack.
The Cowboys now sit fifth on the Group 4 ladder. The top four is comprised of the Moree Boars in first, North Tamworth second, Boggabri third, and Kootingal-Moonbi in fourth.
Dungowan will next have a massive home game against North Tamworth on the Dungowan Recreation Reserve this Saturday, from 2.30pm.
The Bears are fresh off a hard-fought 32-24 loss against the Roosters over the weekend, and will provide stern opposition at the Cowboys' home ground.
Dungowan 32 (Brandon Parry 2, Trent Taylor, Tevita Peceli, Shaun Ferguson, Josh McLachlan tries, Trent Taylor 4, Andrew Friend goals) def Gunnedah 18 (Dylan O'Brien, Matt Baker, Liam Ireland tries, O'Brien 3 goals) G4
Best and Fairest: 3 Tevita Peceli (D), 2 KC Edmonds (G), 1 Ethan Antzakles (D).
