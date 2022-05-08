The Northern Daily Leader

Moree Boars v Narrabri Blues: Boars win 26-24 to make it three wins on the day

By Geoff Newling
Updated May 8 2022 - 10:16am, first published 9:54am
RESEPCT: Blues captain-coach Jake Rumsby says the Boars were just too good in their clash at Narrabri on Sunday. Photo: Mark Bode

The Moree Boars sit alone at the top of the competition after beating last season's minor premiers, the Narrabri Blues, 26-24 at Collins Park on Sunday.

