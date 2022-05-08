The Moree Boars sit alone at the top of the competition after beating last season's minor premiers, the Narrabri Blues, 26-24 at Collins Park on Sunday.
The Boars also lead the reserve grade and league tag competitions.
Boars president Todd Mitchell was delighted when told the club was leading the competitions.
On Sunday, the Boars won league tag 44-0 and reserve grade 44-6.
Mitchell said it was a great day for the club, after travelling to Collins Park for away games that are always tough.
"That's a nice little thing for us," he said of the three wins on Sunday and lofty table positions. "It's been a great start to the season for us."
Joe Wade, Brenton Cochrane and young five-eighth Adrian Smith, who scored two tries and kicked two goals, starred for the Boars in first grade.
Narrabri captain-coach Jake Rumsby said his side played well.
"We made a few blues at critical times," Rumsby said.
"[It] would have been a real good game to watch because it was a real good, quick game to play in.
"Moree were the better side today and deserved their win."
Halfback Todd Nichols was one of the Blues' best again, while Blues prop Daniel Jobson had a huge workrate.
In other Group 4 games on Sunday, Boggabri beat Manilla 56-28 at Jack Woolaston Oval, and Dungowan came back from a 18-16 half-time deficit to beat the Gunnedah Bulldogs 32-18 at Kitchener Park.
Gunnedah coach Mick Schmiedel was "devastated and embarrassed" by some of his side's errors in the second half.
"We kept making fundamental errors and giving away poor penalties, it was ill-discipline," he said.
KC Edmonds was outstanding for the Bulldogs, with the forward playing a full 80 minutes in the middle.
Dungowan co-coach Luke Taylor said it was a "pretty tough win for us".
"We were behind the eight ball in the first half but the boys toughed it out and it was a real good win at the end of the day," Taylor said.
The Cowboys had plenty of good players, with Brandon Parry outstanding in the centres and Ethan Antzakles cool, patient and decisive.
Lock Cody Byrne was another Cowboy who shined, with Pat Lange and Josh McLachlan playing well above their weight in the pack.
FIRST GRADE TABLE (For and against in brackets): Moree 8 (116-64), North Tamworth 6 (116-56), Moree 6 (90-40), Kootingal 6 (94-92), Boggabri 6 (156-120), Narrabri 4 (114-110), Kootingal 4 (62-68), Dungowan 4 (132-116), Gunnedah 2 (94-122), Werris Creek 2 (86-126), Manilla 0 (82-196).
