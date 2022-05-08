'They didn't listen': Jack slams Magpies' lack of discipline

Tamworth Magpies coach Andrew Jack has given his players a choice after their 40-24 loss against the Barbarians yesterday: take instruction or prepare to get dropped.
During yesterday's game, the Baa Baas produced their typically relentless approach, which evidently irked some of the Magpies players and prompted errors.
Advertisement
Also read:
As a result, Jack expressed frustration that some of his charges did not heed the warnings he gave to remain calm during the interval.
"They didn't listen," he said.
"Baa Baas has a habit of getting under your skin with their scrappy style of play, and the boys were told not to get engaged, and they didn't listen.
"We lost our structure, lost our discipline, and were penalised accordingly from the referee."
Jack accepts that trying to shift years worth of habits within the team is going to be an arduous task, and knows that the players will take some time to adjust.
But those who aren't willing to try, he said, may soon find themselves dropped.
"For a side that's steeped in ways that haven't been successful, you show them a path that could be successful and some will take it on," Jack said.
"Others will take a little bit longer ... or if they don't wish to take it on, they'll be playing in another grade."
There were some bright patches for the Magpies, as Jack named three young players who impressed him on the field with their skill and attitude.
"Brock Bayes, he took the game on with gusto," he said.
"Kyle O'Hara had his first game and he did quite well, Conor Lang on the wing surprised everyone with his pace and did well. They were probably the three standouts from my point of view."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.