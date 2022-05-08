There was no fooling around from Iam The Joker in taking out the Sixt Car Truck Rental Tamworth Pace on Thursday at the Tamworth Paceway.
Advertisement
The six-year-old is trained in Gunnedah by Rob Durrant, who races the gelding along with his wife Nerilee, with Grace Panella given the reins.
It was also the first time that the "Pacing for Pink" race trousers greeted the judge at the meeting.
The Pacing for Pink trousers represent a fundraiser by harness racing enthusiasts to support research into Breast Cancer and for the McGrath Foundation.
Durrant, a hobby trainer within the harness racing industry, also recalled his last training win as far back as 2012 when He's Albert won at Dubbo.
"He just needed the draw today," Panella said after the win of Iam The Joker.
"He has been knocking on the door now for a few runs and today we just had to get him over the line."
"Couldn't be anymore prouder of the horse and how he achieved the win either."
From barrier four, Panella sent Iam The Joker straight to the lead, withholding race pressure from the Josh Carroll-trained Galiant Knight, racing from barrier five out in the breeze.
The race danger for Iam The Joker came down the home straight on the final occasion with the gelding holding on for a head win over Stilton (Scotty Jon Welsh) and Galiant Knight (Sarah Rushbrook) 2.9 metres away third in a mile rate of 1.59.3 for 1609 metres.
Grace Panella went on for further success at the meeting in the pink trousers, as she secured three winning drives on the nine-race card.
The next win for the Hunter Valley reinswoman came courtesy of the Clayton Harmey-trained Kudos Albertina, which was raced by Tamworth local Glenn Simpson when he took out the Radio 88.9/96.3FM Appreciation Ladyship Pace.
Simpson is also the sponsor of Panella during the "Pacing for Pink" Campaign via his business Kudosrenos.com.au.
"As she has got older, she has got a lot of gate speed which is an advantage," Panella said of Kudos Albertina, who had her first race start in six months.
"She has been working well at home. We didn't have a trial - we just wanted to see how she would go first up."
From barrier two, Panella gained the lead but was a bit worried on the first turn.
"I got a bit worried on the first turn as she [Kudos Albertina] wanted to run around a bit but she settled quickly," Panella said.
Advertisement
"I think she is going to get better as she gets older."
Kudos Albertina secured her second career win in race start 13, with a 3.3 metre edge over Fantasy Money (Brendan James) and I'm Freya (Tom Ison) 2.4 metres away in third.
Panella then closed out the meeting and picking up her third win for the day with the Tony Missen-trained Miso Miso taking out the Hygain Release Pace.
"He has got a lot of gate speed," Panella said.
"I have driven him three times for three wins now."
Advertisement
Miso Miso went straight to the lead from barrier four and led throughout the 1609 metre race. He won by 11.7 metres over Watchful Lady (Jemma Coney) and I'm Quick As Fire (Blake Hughes) four metres away in third.
Panella produced three well-judged front running drives in all her wins at Tamworth.
"It makes the long trip worth it," Panella, who lives in the Hunter Valley, said of the wins.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.