The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Old Duri War Memorial Tennis Courts clubhouse given new lease on life through NSW government's Stronger Country Communities Fund

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
May 8 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VOLUNTEERS have come together in Duri to celebrate the upgrade of a multipurpose clubhouse servicing the whole community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.