VOLUNTEERS have come together in Duri to celebrate the upgrade of a multipurpose clubhouse servicing the whole community.
The Duri War Memorial Tennis Courts clubhouse has been given a new lease on life with more than $20,000 worth of upgrades complete.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson officially opened the new facility on Saturday, and said it's important to keep funding smaller communities like Duri.
"They need good facilities like a new kitchen to service a range of events like tennis and horse riding," he told the Leader.
"The clubs are all run by volunteers and they need to be supported."
Tamworth Regional Council received $23,733 from the state government to complete renovations including the replacement of cabinetry, an upgrade of white goods and the addition of a movable island bench.
While the courts are managed by the Duri War Memorial Tennis Club Committee, the facilities also service the Duri Progress Association who manage the Duri Sports Ground.
The funding came from Round 3 of the state government's Stronger Country Communities Fund for grassroots projects that reinvigorate rural communities in regional NSW.
Tamworth councillor Bede Burke attended the official opening which brought together many members of the Duri community.
A TRC spokesperson said the project delivers on the Blueprint 100 core strategy to make the Tamworth region more liveable through improved social, cultural and physical amenity.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
