There is an "appetite for change" in the electorate, according to a green group.
Australian Parents for Climate Action held a picnic for the environment in Tamworth's Bicentennial Park on Saturday.
About 40 people gathered for the Big Family Climate Picnic at the Tamworth Growers Market, with passersby also stopping to join in, according to organiser Helen Cameron.
They were also joined by horse-riding Inverell farmer and climate activist Glenn Morris.
"There's an appetite for change and people are wanting to be listened and heard from with regard to protecting our climate," she said.
The group has been calling on election candidates to pledge their support for a plan to install solar panels and batteries on schools and early childhood centres around the country.
So far, Labor's New England candidate Laura Hughes, and Greens Senate candidate David Shoebridge have signed up, Ms Cameron said.
Australian Parents for Climate Action's CEO Nic Seton said the group want the other candidates for the local seat to sign up.
"In New England some schools are already benefiting from being part of a pilot program for solar and batteries in schools, run by the NSW government led by Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell," she said.
"But for all schools and early childhood centres to benefit from this clean, free energy we need the Solar Our Schools to have federal support and funding."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
