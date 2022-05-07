Welcome to another Saturday in which the major winter codes will bombard us with memorable moments.
On Saturday, the Leader's sports team will bring you live updates from the highly anticipated clash between the Bears and Roosters at Jack Woolaston Oval, as well as the OVA-Kootingal match at Gipps Street and the Hillvue-Moore Creek encounter at Johnson Field.
But before that happens, we will let you know what is happening at No 1 Oval, where the Kangaroos are taking on the Nomads.
On Sunday, we will be in Gunnedah when the Bulldogs and Cowboys go at it.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
