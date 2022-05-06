The Boggabri Kangaroos won't be taking winless Manilla lightly when they match up in Sunday's Mother's Day clash at Jack Woolaston Oval.
The game was to have been played at Manilla Showground but that venue was double-booked.
The Tigers might have lost all three games since their promotion to the first grade competition but they have been competitive.
In their first outing of the season they lost to North Tamworth 54-14 but trailed by a couple of points at half-time.
In their second game, at home to Kootingal-Moonbi in the wet, they also played well to trail by just a few points at half-time before losing 40-16.
They did so without captain-coach Mitch Doring.
He was back for last week's away clash with Werris Creek, when the Tigers went down fighting - beaten 46-24.
"We won't be taking them lightly," Boggabri coach Shane Rampling said.
"They'll be competitive - have been in the first half of their games so far.
"And with a player like Mitch Doring in their side [they] are always a threat."
Rampling hopes his strong forward pack will "grind" Manilla out of the contest in the first half.
"Hopefully they (the forwards) will give Josh (Trindall) and Didy (Didymus Blankett) time with the ball and set a good platform," he said.
KANGAROOS: 1 Isaiah Adams, 2 Liam Doyle, 3 Rob Doolan, 4 Pauli Dinauvoli, 5 Seksetino Penisoni, 6 Didymus Blankett, 7 Josh Trindall, 8 Nick Millar, 9 Matt Gillham (c), 10 Nick Lyons, 11 Matt Avendano, 12 Cameron Kerr, 13 Jack Gillham, 14 TBA, 15 Willy Urquhart, 16 Bailey Lennox, 17 Kyle Capper. Coach: Shane Rampling.
