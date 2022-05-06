The work by Indigenous artists currently on display at the Tamworth Jockey Club is exceptional, according to Joblink Plus CEO Christine Shewry.
Entries into the biannual Joblink Plus Indigenous Art Competition will be on show at the Tamworth Jockey Club until Tuesday.
Artists keep profits from any sales, and have a shot at a prize pool of $10,000.
"I do actually believe that there are artists here who can be full time artists," said Ms Shewry.
"And this is finding an avenue for them to explore that."
Although no Indigenous Joblink Plus staff attended Friday's sneak peak - Ms Shewry said the organisation has Indigenous representation at every level, from senior executive to frontline staff.
"We have the largest percentage of Indigenous case load of any provider in Australia," she said.
"I think that is reflective of our commitment in wanting to be a place that Aboriginal people can come to feel absolutely comfortable."
This year, Joblink Plus received a record 149 entries from 76 individual artists, with the competition open to all of NSW.
Joblink Plus executive lead for training and trauma informed practice Emily Roy was wary of speaking on behalf of Tamworth's Indigenous population, but spoke as a Tamworth local.
"In terms of visibility and celebration of Gomeroi culture, we've come a long way; we've got a long way to go," she said.
The family-friendly exhibition is free and open to all, with an online gallery and shop available.
