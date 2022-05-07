The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council: Councillors to vote on revenue taskforce as $3.2 million budget deficit looms

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 7 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REVENUE: Tamworth Regional Council councillor Brooke Southwell has put the idea forward for a new taskforce. Photo: Peter Hardin

A NEW taskforce could be the solution to Tamworth Regional Council's (TRC) financial woes as it stares down the barrel of a $3.2 million budget deficit.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.