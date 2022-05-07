A NEW taskforce could be the solution to Tamworth Regional Council's (TRC) financial woes as it stares down the barrel of a $3.2 million budget deficit.
Wage increases, rate pegging, insurance premiums and COVID-19 have left council feeling the pinch, but an idea put forward by councillor Brooke Southwell could help claw back the lost funds.
At the meeting on Tuesday, council will vote whether to establish a revenue taskforce advisory committee to provide guidance to council to determine its future financial pathway.
Cr Southwell said with TRC having a number of new projects needing funding, like an indoor aquatic and cultural centre, council needed to find new ways of creating revenue to fund projects for the community.
"The Revenue Taskforce Advisory Committee will look at new projects, or non-traditional revenue streams in order to provide increased revenue to support council's future services and expenditure," Cr Southwell said.
If approved by council the committee would meet monthly and deliver an annual report of recommended directions to support increased revenue.
Cr Southwell said the committee was needed to alleviate the financial burden of COVID-19, cost shifting by the state government, rate pegging and replacing assets with up to date infrastructure.
"The Revenue Taskforce Advisory Committee will focus on the need to identify ways of generating increased revenue to support the expenditure requirements of our communities through non-traditional revenue streams," she said.
"Additional or improved income streams will assist council to comply with two of the government's requirements in relation to meeting the 'Own Source Revenue' and 'Operating Performance' ratios."
