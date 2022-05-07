The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth early childhood educator graduates from Charles Sturt University after battling cancer and hardships

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 7 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CELEBRATE: Betty Nott graduated from Charles Sturt Univiersity. Photo: Supplied

FROM a cancer diagnosis to COVID-19 disruptions, it's been a long journey for one recent graduate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.