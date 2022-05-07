FROM a cancer diagnosis to COVID-19 disruptions, it's been a long journey for one recent graduate.
Tamworth early childhood educator Betty Nott has finally been awarded with graduation certificates for her two degrees; a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor of Teaching, both from Charles Sturt University.
Ms Nott, who started her university studies in 2008, said it was her passion for childhood education that got her through the tough times.
"I just love seeing the children learn and discover new thing and develop," Ms Nott said.
As one of 12 children, Ms Nott fell in love with looking after little ones from a young age.
"As an older sibling I had to help with looking after and teaching the younger children," she said.
"When I had three of my own children, I went to their preschool or school as a parent helper, which also strengthened my passion for teaching."
Before completing her degree she already held a Certificate III in childcare and a diploma in children's services and currently works as an education leader at Little Kindy Tamworth. Eager to develop her skills, she enrolled in university.
"I'm a bit old but I just love learning new things," Ms Nott said.
But it wasn't an easy ride for the single mother, in 2019 Nott was diagnosed with cancer and was forced to take six months off while receiving treatment.
"It was hard at times," she said. "While going through these hardships, I was able to keep my focus on my studies and keep my mind busy, even for a short time."
Ms Nott said she felt like she was on "cloud nine" when she put on her graduation cap and was handed her certificate.
"I was determined to prove I can do anything I set my mind to, and I have achieved this twofold, which has been my greatest achievement educationally."
Ms Nott is now planning on undertaking a masters degree to further her career.
