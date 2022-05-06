The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth Magpies v Barbarians: Travis Anderson's likely last match pending

By Mark Bode
Updated May 6 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:10am
SELECTION BOON: Jono Dunlop will soon return to Tamworth's lineup. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Magpies fullback Travis Anderson may be set to play his last game for Tamworth when the side travels to Armidale on Saturday to tackle Barbarians.

