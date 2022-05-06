Magpies fullback Travis Anderson may be set to play his last game for Tamworth when the side travels to Armidale on Saturday to tackle Barbarians.
Magpies coach Andrew Jack said the club had been unable to find the Kiwi physiotherapist work in town after his existing work contract ended.
Jack described Anderson, who came to Tamworth from Sydney, as "one of our star players" - someone who had been "outstanding for the side" given his depth of experience.
He said the club were still trying to find the goal-kicking No 15 work in Tamworth.
If that did not happen, "we're hoping he will come back at some stage", he added,
Jack said Anderson would be replaced by Jono Dunlop, who was set to return to the side after his wife gave birth.
He said Dunlop "well and truly" had "the shoes" to fill the role.
Ahead of Saturday's clash, Jack "shuffled the deck" regarding his backline.
Connor Robinson has moved from inside centre to five-eighth to replace Jack Hannaford, who has a family commitment, while Jonty Fletcher has moved from wing to inside centre, and Cameron Daggers and Conor Lang will start on each wing.
Tamworth are coming off their first victory of the season, a 10-7 away win over the Blues.
Jack said "the system we're putting in place is different to what Magpies have done in the past".
"And they're slowly getting the idea of why we're doing it and how it works. And when it does work, they can see the advantages in that style of play."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
