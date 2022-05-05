The Roosters lit up their Group 4 season at the Kootingal Recreation Reserve on Thursday night.
The $186,000 spent on new state-of-the-art LED lights will mean no more training runs in semi-darkness for the Roosters, while other sporting and community groups utilising the ground will also benefit from the upgrade.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson turned on the new lights this week.
"It's a wonderful facility," Anderson said.
"We might get some major games out here now when they see the quality of these lights.
"I'd like to thank Tamworth Regional Council. It's a lot of money and they pushed very hard for these lights."
He said it was a pleasure to be able to upgrade local grounds.
"The better facilities you have the better you are going to be," he said.
Tamworth Regional Council councillor Phil Betts lives near the Kootingal Recreation Reserve.
He went to primary school in Kootingal and remembers the days when it was full of burrs, and sporting games were played at night with the help of car lights.
He said the new lights had been "a long time coming".
Paul Kelly, council's sports and recreation manager, said the upgrade was " really exciting for the council and the community".
Roosters president Clarence "Lad" Jones said the new lights would be a huge benefit for everyone who used the facility.
"We're hoping to play at least three games under lights this season," Jones said.
