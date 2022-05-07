The Gunnedah Bulldogs have welcomed back a "bit of size" to their pack for Sunday's Mother's Day clash against Dungowan at Kitchener Park.
The Bulldogs are sitting precariously on two points after winning one of their three opening games.
Their coach, Mick Schmiedel, said the side cannot afford to lose another game, lest it lose contact with the top teams and place a semi-final berth in jeopardy.
"We proved against Narrabri we've got the depth and the talent - we just didn't play good enough," Schmiedel said.
"Against North Tamworth last week we were poor, made too many errors. You can't give any side in this competition that amount of ball.
"And if we drop another one we will be six points behind the leaders. It's important for us to string some wins together, not losses."
Schmiedel said the return of KC Edmonds and Matt Baker is a big boost to his side, adding size and experience to the pack.
"We've tweaked the side a little bit too," he added.
"KC will play lock and Matty will play prop."
Baker's work roster means he will be available for two straight games.
Schmiedel has moved fullback Dylan O'Brien to five-eighth and he will link up with Aiden Davis on that edge.
Sunday's game is one of three on Mother's Day.
In other games, Narrabri will host Moree, and Manilla will tackle Boggabri at Jack Woolaston Oval.
Jack Woolaston Oval is also the venue for Saturday's clash between North Tamworth and Kootingal-Moonbi.
North Tamworth lead the competition while Kootingal are in fifth place, just two points behind the Bears.
Meanwhile, the Moree Boars have made just one change for their clash against Narrabri at Collins Park.
Moree captain-coach Ben Williams injured his hip at training on Tuesday and has been forced out of the game. It means Brett Wright moves to the centres in his place.
"Couldn't believe it," Williams said of straining his hip while running laps.
Lucky for him, Boars hooker Cameron Rodgers is a physiotherapist, so he had treatment on the spot.
"It's virtually the same squad as last week bar me," Williams said of his side for Sunday's clash.
"It's going to be a tough match. They (Narrabri) are a good side and a big side."
Williams is delighted with the form of prop Luke Hetherington, who has starred up front in both Morees wins so far.
"He's been playing some really good minutes for us," he said.
"And we don't lose a thing when Aaron (Robinson) comes off."
Moree's forwards rotation is one of the side's strong points, with Robinson and Jade Girard playing good minutes off the bench.
Another strength is the blossoming partnership between halfback Michael Watton and five-eighth Adrian Smith.
"Michael controls the sets and Bobby (Smith) plays off the back of that," Williams said.
