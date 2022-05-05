STUDENTS at Calrossy Anglican School may be one step closer to locking in their future careers, after a huge gathering on Wednesday night that featured dozens of industry professionals.
The World of Careers Dinner was attended by hundreds of students, looking to confirm whether their interests line up with the career path they want to follow.
Students were able to mingle with professionals from sectors including science, teaching, accounting and communications, and they said it was extremely beneficial.
"I've definitely enjoyed it, I think it was a really good learning experience and it's a really great asset that the school puts on every year," said 15-year-old Natalie Mansur.
Another attendee, 15-year-old grade 10 student Zoe Grogan, said the night confirmed for her, what she wanted to do.
"I think it solidified that I was interested in journalism, and it was a good atmosphere to be around," she said.
Calrossy careers advisor Charles Impey was the mastermind behind the idea.
He said it was incredible to see how big the night had become, given it started just a few years ago with roughly 30 people coming along.
"Now we have an evening with so many guests from so many backgrounds and so much knowledge to share with our students," he said.
"We have other events like the careers expo at the TRECC ... and I'm a big fan of that, but this type of event gives students and our guests something different that doesn't happen very often, or in many places.
"That's the chance to have a meal, have a chat and talk about the little things and that's a wonderful opportunity."
He said it was great to see some people who once attended as students coming back now as professionals, and is hopeful that is something that will happen even more in the future as his students go on to enjoy successful careers in their chosen field.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
