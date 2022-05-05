If you want to watch some skilled horsemanship then head to Merriwa this weekend for the staging of the annual Australian tent pegging championships.
To be held at the Merriwa showground the two days of competition will see the best teams from eastern Australian juniors and seniors battle it out for the top awards.
Held in Gilgandra in the Central West in 2021 this year's competition has attracted 11 senior teams and eight junior teams.
All teams are graded from A to C with juniors ranging in age from four years to 16.
Australian Tent Pegging Association president Andrew McIntyre said many of the competitors coming to Merriwa had just recovered from competing at the Sydney Royal Easter show.
"But everyone is keen to get back on their horses for the national championships," he said.
"And Merriwa is a great venue for the event. Ideal facilities and we love to support small communities.
"Our members like to meet up in the Hunter as it's central for everyone and very accessible."
For a number of years the Association held competitions as part of the Scone Horse Festival.
They also make regular appearances at Newcastle and Maitland shows. This year they will also make their debut at the Singleton show in that is held in September.
Mr McIntyre who is a member of the Hunter tent pegging team although he lives near Glen Innes said he tried to retire from the sport a number of years ago but obviously failed.
"I love not just competing but the social side just catching up with your mates from throughout the country," he said.
"When it's been tough on the land say like during the recent drought getting to chat to your tent pegging mates and other friends at the competitions is just so important."
According to Mr McIntyre the competition began in India and has developed from there to include the skills being used in warfare that led to its name becoming tent pegging.
"I believe in the Boer War horseman would take out tent pegs collapsing the tents on their enemy before infantry would come in and make attacks," he said.
In the 1960s the sport was often displayed by mounted police.
"The first teams riding at the Sydney Royal were from the mounted police," he said.
Today it is a highly skilled equestrian competition that is precise and fast paced with a team of four riders, aiming to pick up their peg that measures 30cm x 7.5cm. Mr McIntyre said at the shows including Sydney tent pegging was consistently one of the most popular ring events.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
