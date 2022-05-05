A technical issue is being blamed for a big jump in COVID case numbers statewide.
NSW recorded 18,529 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm Wednesday. There are 1,529 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 62 in ICU.
However, NSW Health said 10,844 of the positive RAT results were previously unreported cases from April 26 to May 4.
These cases were not reported due to a technical issue which affected some people who registered positive RAT results through Service NSW, NSW Health said.
Locally, Tamworth also saw a jump from the day before, when 191 cases were recorded to 257 in the latest reporting period.
There were 1,601 new local cases in the Hunter New England Health region.
A breakdown of the local cases for PCR and RAT test results:
