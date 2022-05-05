56 are from the Armidale Regional LGA

160 are from the Cessnock LGA

16 are from the Dungog LGA

14 are from the Glen Innes Severn LGA

27 are from the Gunnedah LGA

6 are from the Gwydir LGA

29 are from the Inverell LGA

580 are from the Lake Macquarie LGA

20 are from the Liverpool Plains LGA

292 are from the Maitland LGA

186 are from the Mid Coast LGA

33 are from Moree Plains LGA

50 are from the Muswellbrook LGA

49 are from the Narrabri LGA

527 are from the Newcastle LGA

171 are from the Port Stephens LGA

43 are from Singleton LGA

257 are from the Tamworth Regional LGA

13 are from the Tenterfield LGA

49 are from the Upper Hunter Shire LGA

11 are from the Uralla LGA