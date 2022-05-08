COUNTRY women in Tambar Springs have taken a step forward in the fight against fossil fuels.
The Country Women's Association (CWA) state conference has passed a motion put forward by the Tambar Springs branch on Wednesday, calling for the implementation of legislation to ban fossil fuel companies from making political donations.
CWA Tambar Springs branch president Helen Strang said the government's current system of accepting political donations undermines the key values of "having a fair go" and "democracy".
"We feel like our current system is failing us," Ms Strang said.
"It's allowing a 'revolving door' to happen, people can come in and pay a lot of money to our political parties and are getting a bigger voice than just us as a person who can vote."
At the CWA State Conference in Sydney, Ms Strang, along with other members from the Tambar Springs branch, put forward the motion which would allow the organisation to advocate against these donations.
"It gives us more ability to go in and bat against political donations, we need policies in place for the organisation to action on such an issue."
Ms Strang said the issue was extremely prevalent in Tambar Springs and the wider Liverpool Plains area, due to the ongoing fight against coal and gas exploration.
"Gas usage is declining, we've got to look at renewables," she said.
"The science is out there and the community opposition is there."
Over the past 12 years residents in the Liverpool Plains have stopped companies such as BHP and Shenhua, and are now up against oil and gas producer Santos.
"We feel as though they have undue influence over our political system," Ms Strang said.
The motion from Tambar Springs was one of dozens put forward by CWA branches from around the state.
The motions ranged from health, education, housing and domestic violence, to reflect the concerns of members.
CWA Tambar Springs branch secretary Heather Martin said political donations by big corporations lacked transparency and had greater influence on decision making.
"They're the big guys and we're the little guys," Ms Martin said.
But with other industries, such as property developers, banned from making political donations, Ms Martin said there was no reason why it shouldn't be the same for fossil fuel companies.
"We're just adding them in there as well because of their undue influence, in the same way others have had undue influence," she said.
"The problem's not going away so we'll keep chipping away at it, we won't be sitting down."
CWA of NSW conference calls for urgent action on health care, farmland protection and housing security
More than 30 motions were put to the meeting, including three motions of urgency to do with mining exploration, the quality of health services in rural and regional areas and the supply of social and affordable housing for older women in metropolitan and regional parts of the state.
A call for Country of Origin labelling laws, the need for more women's refuges, improved monitoring of river heights in flood-prone areas, and the need for more school counsellors were also debated.
Successful motions include:
"The diversity in our motions this year - and every year - reflects the diversity in our membership and the concerns of the communities they represent," outgoing state president Stephanie Stanhope said.
"Access to and quality of health services in rural and regional NSW remains a real concern for our association and is reflected in the fact numerous motions around the issue - including a motion of urgency where we are demanding action on health care equality - were put to the conference and enthusiastically-endorsed by delegates.
"The inadequacy of government regulation around mining exploration on our prime agricultural land and the lack of adequate protections for landholders is unfortunately still a major issue and members continue to call for a fairer and more common-sense approach to some of our nation's most valuable agricultural land.
"The NSW Government's refusal to act on damaging 'zombie' PELs in farming communities and the need for greater financial protection for landholders who must endure long-term mining exploration on their properties has been highlighted by several motions, and we will also be calling for a ban on political donations from fossil fuel companies.
"Rural communities deserve transparency on this sensitive issue and need to know external sources are not unduly influencing the political process when it comes to mining approvals."
The motions endorsed at this year's conference will form the basis of the CWA's lobbying efforts for the next 12 months.
