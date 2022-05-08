That the CWA of NSW demand that the state and federal governments take immediate action on the current crisis in the provision of primary medical services in rural NSW (motion of urgency) - Inverell Sunrise branch;

Calling for the NSW Government to rescind its decision to grant an extension to three Petroleum Exploration Licences (PEL) on the Liverpool Plains and for an overhaul of the Petroleum Act to remove the conditions that enable the existence of 'zombie' PELs (motion of urgency - carried unanimously) - State Executive;

Opposition to any increase in the annual and ongoing financial burden on farm businesses through a proposed new State Property Tax on farmland (motion of urgency) - State Executive;

Advocating for the implementation of legislation to ban fossil fuel companies from making political donations - Tambar Springs branch;

Advocacy for increase financial protection for landholders dealing with mining exploration, including increasing the minimum-security deposit paid by companies for exploration and creation of a security deposit system to cover landholder costs in mediation and arbitration - White Cliffs branch;

Greater support for sufferers of endometriosis around diagnosis and treatment costs - Terrigal Evening branch;

Advocacy around cut flowers being included in relevant Country of Origin Labelling laws - Bundarra branch;

The need for adequate rainfall and river heights data to be available to communities along flood-prone river systems - Bonshaw branch;

Advocacy for the mandatory establishment of specialist domestic violence operative teams in all police area districts - Jervis Bay Day branch;

An increased supply of affordable housing, specifically targeting older women, in both city and country areas of NSW - Woy Woy branch;

Support for Transplant Australia's program to encourage live kidney donations - Berry branch;

Increased funding to establish and operate women's refuges, particularly in rural areas - Exeter branch;

Advocating for improved obstetric services and care in rural and remote areas of NSW - Coonamble Evening branch; and