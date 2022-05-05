The Glen Innes women's team has always been one of the teams to beat in the New England Rugby Union competition and this year's coach Mitch Swift is hoping his young squad can live up to that.
Nine players had never held a Gilbert before the season started but Swift is impressed with the way they have picked up the game.
"They have come a long way since the start of the season," he said.
"They have got strong leadership there in Sarah Byrne, Lauren Clarke and Maddie Fryer. They are all representative players. They are training extremely well which is a big benefit."
The Elks this year have partnered with the Tenterfield Bumblebees which has also benefitted the women's 10s team with two Tenterfield girls - Abbey Jones and Leilani Lavea - already making an impact as well.
In round one, they received a baptism of fire against repeat grand finallists, the Barbets.
They were beaten 49-10 before they bounced back in round two against Robb College 51-17 on Saturday.
"It does wonders for their confidence but I also but I also reiterate we don't have a cloud to stand on," Swift said of the big win against Robb.
"I would have like to see the defence a bit a better towards the midway through that game.
"Other than that, I am proud of them for sticking to their structure in attack, that was a big thing."
Swift took up coaching the women's after previous experience coaching men's teams.
He is impressed with their "commitment and their attitude."
"It is rewarding in the fact that there's a lot of girls that have never played rugby before and now you can see only two games in that they are doing well," he said.
He also said they're open to more women joining in. Just turn up on Tuesday or Thursday night for training.
In Saturday's men's fixtures against Robb, the Tenterfield Bumblebees were beaten 24-15 while the Elks second grade side bounced back from a round one loss to keep the students scoreless 41-nil.
Swift was along side Elks coach Dennis Brown and said he was "super impressed with defence."
"The attack was great but i rhink the biggest thing to take away from that game was our defence - we kept them to nil so that was a big thing from the week before against the Baa Baas where there wasn't a lot of commitment in defence," he said.
"Harry Brown and Brent Pedlow played really well, they were everywhere."
This Saturday all three grades are back at Elk Park again to take on the Blues.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
