AS we enter the month of the election, inflation has again popped up as one of the biggest issues facing voters - and that's not just referring to politicians' at times inflated opinions of themselves.
For the first time in more than a decade, the official Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate has risen - going from 0.1 per cent to .35 per cent - which has raised concerns that people may begin defaulting on their mortgage repayments.
While some anger is being directed towards the government for this, our panel of Tamworth voters has expressed an understanding of the decision, and acknowledge it was made independently, without political interference.
Issues local voters are getting worked up over include housing affordability, worker shortages and climate change, but the feeling is only some of those have been properly tackled by the major parties this week.
Bryson Shepherdson, plant mechanic, 25:
It's fair to say Bryson will be glad when this election is over. He's admitted to becoming increasingly disconnected from leaders from across the political spectrum. Still, he reluctantly chose Labor leader Anthony Albanese as the week's winner.
In terms of predicting who would win overall, he made a point which is undoubtedly being felt by many Australians.
"At the moment I think it's a battle of who is disliked the least, so I think at this point Labor have got the tickets to the top," he said.
With the microscope on everything politicians do - in particular the high profile ones - every mistake gets picked up on, and Bryson did note an error made by the team of treasurer Josh Frydenberg.
"Frydenberg plastered a closed bank with propaganda about a safe economy, not sure it was received as intended," he said.
Indeed, that was not a good look for Mr Frydenberg, who has a battle on his hands to keep hold of his seat of Kooyong, with Independent Monique Ryan launching a strong challenge.
Having switched back and forth throughout the election so far, Bryson said his vote currently lies with Labor.
Dwone Jones, business owner, 55:
Contracting COVID-19 may make you feel weak, but Dwone said Mr Albanese came out of it strong, and performed the best out of the two major party's frontmen this week.
That is not to say, however, that he was overly impressed by either leader, as not many of his main priorities were covered at any great length this week, or throughout the campaign in general.
"My long-term issues remain the same, which are water security for our region, infrastructure and climate change," he said.
"I didn't see them address any more than they have been any other week of the campaign."
He did admit to being intrigued by Labor's shared equity housing scheme, which would see eligible applicants receive a commonwealth equity contribution of up to 30 per cent of the purchase price of an existing home, and up to 40 per cent for a new home.
While he hasn't yet decided who he'll vote for, he believes Labor will win, and he doesn't think the Liberals are doing themselves any favours with controversial candidates in crucial seats like Warringah's Katherine Deves.
As for inflation, Dwone said he was happy the interest rates are set by a panel of experts independent of politicians, but given it will hit people's pockets, he does believe it will impact how some people vote.
Kate Hoffman, art gallery owner, 42:
Kate said while she knows interest rates aren't set by the government, it has gone up due to inflation, which is impacted by government policy. She isn't buying the Coalition's line that inflation is purely down to external issues, and said they have to take some of the blame for the problem, and it will be impacting her vote.
Like Dwone, she said Mr Albanese had the stronger week, despite just coming out of COVID isolation.
"I watched footage of Morrison addressing an LNP rally last week and he really seems to be floundering, and there seems to be crickets coming from their camp in regards to any big ideas or policies," she said.
"I understand they are waiting until the last week of the campaign to do their official launch, so perhaps we will see some action from them then."
Before the election date of May 21 rolls around, she wants to see at least one of the parties come to the table with a solution or plan regarding nursing and teacher shortages. Labor's housing equity scheme captured her attention too.
"Property ownership is one way of creating generational wealth and bettering the life of future Australians," she said.
"This scheme steps in when 'the bank of mum and dad' can't afford to, which let's face it, isn't realistic for the majority of Australians."
Nicole Schafer, teacher, 47:
While official interest rates are up, Nicole's interest in the leaders is down, with neither Mr Albanese nor Prime Minister Scott Morrison grabbing her attention. Instead, she is currently more interested in listening to the eight New England candidates and what they can offer the community.
As such, she is interested in major local projects, and wants to know whoever wins the New England seat will be active in seeing them out.
"What is happening with the University of New England development and how will our new representative for our region support the growth and functionality of the university," she said.
Nicole has not been overly impressed by any of the major policy announcements so far, and is looking heavily into voting for a minor party, or independent. She isn't willing to warrant a guess just yet as to who will win the election overall.
She said cost of living and rising interest rates are a major issue for her, but she knows the latter is out of the government's hands.
Cathy Trindall, educator, 60, Gomeroi woman:
Just two weeks out from the big day and it wouldn't be an understatement to say Cathy was disgusted with the lack of attention both parties are giving to First Nations issues.
To make it worse, on the few occasions they have been brought up, she said it has been largely restricted to talk about Aboriginal people in one section of the country.
"I am yet waiting to hear from all parties on what their vision for Aboriginal people is across the entire country, not just Northern Territory," she said.
"What is either political party offering in terms of a treaty and equal rights and identified seats across all levels of government for Aboriginal people. Where is the discussion and the debate on land rights and the right to be buried within our country for free."
Homelessness is another thing she's concerned about, but has heard little talk of. Cathy said the election is still too close to call, but gave to points to Mr Albanese for the week.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
