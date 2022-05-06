The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Pub test: Tamworth voters look at interest rates, inflation and local candidates as election draws closer

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
May 6 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPEN OPINIONS: Bryson Shepherdson, Nicole Schafer and Dwone Jones have expressed their views about the last week of the federal election campaign. Photo: Gareth Gardner

AS we enter the month of the election, inflation has again popped up as one of the biggest issues facing voters - and that's not just referring to politicians' at times inflated opinions of themselves.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.