The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

Tamworth Musical Society to lift the curtain on 'Sweeney Todd' at the Capitol Theatre

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 5 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPENING NIGHT: Co-directors of Sweeney Todd Mitch Alcorn and Natalie Creighton. Photo: Gareth Gardner

IT'S been eight years in the making, but the curtain will finally rise on the tale of the demon barber from Fleet Street.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.