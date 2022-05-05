IT'S been eight years in the making, but the curtain will finally rise on the tale of the demon barber from Fleet Street.
The Tamworth Musical Society is waiting in the wings as they prepare for opening night of 'Sweeney Todd' at the Capitol Theatre.
Advertisement
Co-director Natalie Creighton said the show, which tells the tale of an exiled barber who turned his enemies into pies, was one that would keep people on the edge of their seats.
"It's shocking, unexpected, funny, dark and heartbreaking," Ms Creighton said.
Planning and preparation for a stage show normally spans no longer than 18 months, but for the Sweeney Todd productions it's been a "rollercoaster".
READ ALSO:
The show's directors initially held auditions in 2020, and were forced to postpone the show twice due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But co-director Mitch Alcorn has been working on the show since 2014.
"It's been a long process, so it's great to finally see it coming to light on stage this week," Mr Alcorn said.
Cast members were forced to struggle through online rehearsals with no way of knowing when the performances would go ahead.
Mr Alcorn said the whole experience was extremely "difficult".
"Zoom was a whole new level because everyone's on a slight delay and not always in time," he said.
"It's hard to try and teach someone how to sing something when you can't see their mouth and it's muffled."
While it's been a long road to get to opening night, Ms Creighton said the society had been lucky enough to retain most of the original cast members.
"Unless they've had to move away or are about to give birth, they've all stayed, they've all kept going," she said.
"The longevity and the commitment of people that were willing to put in because they're so passionate about this going on.
"It's been rather amazing to see."
From cast members to backstage crew there are 75 people involved in putting the show together.
Advertisement
While there were some nerves about opening night, the co-directors agreed it was a show you don't want to miss.
"We want people to leave here feeling like they want to see it again," Ms Creighton said.
Mr Alcorn promised the audience would be on the edge of their seats from the very first bar of music.
The production will have 11 shows at the Capitol Theatre between Friday May 6 and Saturday May 21.
Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the Capitol Theatre box office or by calling 02 6767 5200.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.