The weekend's Tamworth Anzac memorial ride has smashed records, raising twice as much for local veterans as any before it.
The charity rise raised $7000 in a fitting tribute to the late veteran and founder, Mick Billington.
Advertisement
It was the first ride after his death.
Organiser Rebecca Chapman said it was a fitting end to her step-father's involvement in the fundraiser he created.
READ MORE:
"In previous years, the most we made in one year was $3,000," she said.
"We've well and truly blown that out of the water."
Tamworth RSL sub-branch vice president David Howells said the money would go to help local, young veterans from the post-Vietnam era.
"We hope to see a few programs come out of it," he said.
"And have that greater engagement with the veteran community."
Riders were forced to turn back two-thirds of the way through the route, after visiting Gunnedah and Manilla, by rain on the road to Bendemeer.
Organiser David Schell said the RSL sub-branch programs would help new veterans.
"Being a veteran myself, if this can stop one veteran laying on the lounge one day and being a hermit and getting in here to get some help, it's worth it," he said.
It's the last ride for Ms Chapman, but she hopes new blood will take up organising the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.