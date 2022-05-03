THE latest water notices sent out by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) have been met with shock by some ratepayers, who say they have been charged up to triple the amount of their previous bill.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
