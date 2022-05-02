The Northern Daily Leader
Great Nundle Dog Race huge success in 2022 with thousands rushing to event

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
May 2 2022 - 3:00am
YOU would have been barking mad to not get along to the Nundle Dog Race on Sunday, with the event bringing in thousands of people and raising good money for Nundle Public School in NSW's central west.

