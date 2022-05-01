The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

More than $10,000 raised for schools at biggest and best Currabubula Markets ever

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
May 1 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELPING HANDS: Henry Bonner and Xander Madden were happy to help out at the Currabubula Markets on Sunday. Photo: supplied

THE Currabubula Markets organisers promised the event would be bigger and better than ever this year, and they kept their word, as more than 4000 patrons passed through the gates on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.