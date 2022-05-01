The Northern Daily Leader
The Michelle Fleming-trained Manabar wins the Warialda Cup

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated May 1 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:10am
'I CALL HIM BAR': Michelle Fleming and Manabar at her Kootingal property on Sunday morning. Photo: Mark Bode

He's an attention-seeking "real character" who will give you a forceful bunt or a little nip to let you know he's there, in the unlikely event that you forget you're in the presence of 16 hands of well-muscled equine power.

