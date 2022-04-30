The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Live

The Weekend Wanderer: The Leader's live sports scores | April 30

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
April 30 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAINING FOOTY: It's a massive day for local sport.

The wait is over: the major football codes are back in full swing with the AFL North West and Northern Inland Football competitions commencing on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.