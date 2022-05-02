The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth court hears at sentencing that Eddy Morgan, 29, turned life around after Cole Road offending

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 2 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SENTENCE: The offender will serve a six-month jail term in the community after he was sentenced in Tamworth court. Photo: File

A COURT heard a man turned his life around after spending time behind bars for what his lawyer said was essentially a "drug deal gone wrong".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.