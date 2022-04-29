The Northern Daily Leader

2022 Warialda Cup: Five-race meeting to be staged on Saturday

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
April 29 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COUNTRY FLASHBACK: Mr Malu wins at Warialda in 2019, the last time a meeting was held there. Photo: Bradley Photos.

The first Warialda Cup meeting in three years will be held on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.