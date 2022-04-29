The Northern Daily Leader
SafeWork won't punish firm for spectacular Tamworth liquid nitrogen explosion in Taminda

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
April 29 2022 - 7:00pm
A company won't be punished after one of its liquid nitrogen containers failed in a spectacular explosion last year, injuring an employee and damaging Taminda businesses.

