A highlight of the 2022 Australian Heritage Festival is a new exhibition called Travels with Mary - Stories from the Suitcases at Saumarez Homestead at Armidale.
And it's all thanks to a chance discovery.
Advertisement
Open every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday until June12 from 10am-4pm, the exhibition features recently-found photos and original documents, postcards, maps and an array of stunning art deco travel posters collected by Mary White throughout her voyages from 1939-1947.
Read also:
The stunning art deco travel posters and large railway maps - found in 2014 inside a set of attaché cases - were collected by Mary White throughout her travels to the United Kingdom, Europe, and Scandinavia and provide vibrant reminders of a different world.
The various documents, tickets, brochures, newspaper cuttings and letters on display at the exhibition has enabled a reconstruction of two overseas journeys made by Mary White in 1939 and 1947.
The timing of these trips provides insights into travel between Australia and Europe before the outbreak of WWII and in the period immediately following the war, giving extraordinary insights into how the world has changed since then.
Read more: Homestead plans held up for three years
As well as being a photographer and woodcarver, Mary White was a keen artist and admired many Australian artists.
The Travels with Mary - Stories from the Suitcases exhibition will also feature two Lionel Lindsay paintings which belonged to Mary White.
Attendees of the exhibition can also join one of the What We Know About Mary tours of the former White family home.
The exhibition is suitable for all ages with free entry for children.
The Australian Heritage Festival is the nation's largest community-driven heritage event and it is coordinated annually by the National Trust of Australia, supported by the NSW Government through Heritage NSW.
The White family purchased Saumarez in 1874 and worked the property until they gave the 10 hectares that included the historic precincts to the National Trust in 1984. The rest of Saumarez was split up and sold off by 2004.
Wander through the rooms of the The two storey, 30 room Edwardian mansion and the farm buildings to be transported back to 19th century pastoral life.
The ten-hectare grazing property was first inhabited by British settlers led by Henry Dumaresq in the 1830s.
Today it includes an elegant, extensive, fully furnished Edwardian homestead, built between 1888 and 1906, and 15 farm and other buildings dating up to 1910, with their collections of early farm equipment.
Advertisement
Take a guided tour through the White family's mansion complete with original furnishings. Stroll through Mary White's garden, with its Jocelyn Brown-style cottage garden, the picking garden, the heritage rose garden and the lawns.
Be guided through the intact, furnished two-storey mansion which is a time capsule of family life, largely untouched since the Edwardian era.
Saumarez Homestead features a wonderful collection relating to family pastoral life from the 1870's to the 1970's.
The Australian Heritage Festival is the country's largest community-driven heritage event and in 2022 it is celebrating the theme 'Curiosity'.
Encouraging the community to actively wonder, investigate, and learn about natural, cultural, Indigenous, living and built heritage around the nation for more than 40 years.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.