Regional infrastructure and climate change the biggest issues for regional voters

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated April 29 2022 - 2:21am, first published April 28 2022 - 10:00pm
YOUR SAY: Regional voters were asked what their top three election issues were. The most common top three were regional infrastructure, climate change and health/education.

BARNABY Joyce has tapped into the number one issue of regional voters by spending billions on infrastructure, according to a new poll, but is struggling to cut through on the number two issue, climate change.

Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

