The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Worth Their Weight in Gold

Worth Their Weight in Gold: How outsiders John and Ann Minson became Tamworth country music's power couple

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated April 28 2022 - 5:37am, first published April 27 2022 - 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POWER COUPLE: Lawrie with mum Ann Minson can date their involvement in country music before the first ever festival, 50 years ago. Photo: Gareth Gardner

To celebrate Tamworth Country Music Festival's 50th anniversary, the Leader has profiled the icons who have been integral to the festival's continued success in a special series called Worth Their Weight in Gold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.