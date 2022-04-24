The Northern Daily Leader

Sue Grills and Willie Pike: Duo unite for Tamworth win

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
April 24 2022
GREY GLORY: Willie Pike pilots Mandalong Tapit to victory at Tamworth. Photo: Bradley Photos

Sue Grills has turned her attention to Monday's Armidale meeting after teaming with star hoop Willie Pike to win at Tamworth.

