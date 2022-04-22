The Northern Daily Leader
2022 Tamworth Cup: Hawkes Racing's Bandersnatch claims $200,000 race

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated April 22 2022 - 10:01am, first published 8:38am
METRO RAIDERS: Brenton Avdulla steers Bandersnatch (R) to victory in the Tamworth Cup. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Sydney raider Bandersnatch powered home to record a comfortable win in the $200,000 Tamworth Cup (1400m) on Friday afternoon.

