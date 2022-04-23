The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival 2022: Best mates and musical partners Cornell & Carr hit the road

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
April 23 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TWO VOICES: In January 2018, Matt and Mike performed a one-off show together at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, and a new musical partnership was born. Photo: Peter Hardin

WHEN Matt Cornell and Mike Carr first hit the stage for a one-off show in Tamworth four years ago, little did they know it would be the start of a new musical partnership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.