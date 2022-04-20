The Northern Daily Leader

Tingha and Inverell to face off in round one

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated April 20 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anzac Day local derby to begin Group 19 season

The Group 19 rugby league season will launch into action this weekend with two of the opening round fixtures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dunger

Ellen Dunger

Sport journalist

Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.