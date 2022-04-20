The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Whats on

Tamworth Country Music Festival 2022: The Wolfe Brothers ready to tear the house down at the Longyard

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated April 21 2022 - 12:19am, first published April 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COLLAB: Nick Wolfe and Amy Sheppard, who is featured on The Wolfe Brothers track Something Good's Gonna Happen. Photo: Peter Hardin

AFTER two years locked down, the wolfe pack has finally been let out the cage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.