The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival 2022: Roo Arcus, Luke O'Shea, Dennis 'Fibber' Parker, Lyn Bowtell, Kirsty Lee Akers and John Elliot inducted into Country Music Hands of Fame

Madeline Link
Tess Kelly
By Madeline Link, and Tess Kelly
April 20 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COUNTRY stars have cemented their legacy in the heart of Tamworth, inducted into the Country Music Hands of Fame park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.