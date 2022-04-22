The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Tamworth Country Music Festival 2022 things to do: day six brings the Bush Poet's Breakfast, The Bushwackers, Georgia State Line and Angus Gill to the stage

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAY SIX: Catch lively Australian band The Bushwackers at The DAG Sheep Station in Nundle. Photo: Gareth Gardner

IT'S day six of Tamworth Country Music Festival and there's still plenty of acts to catch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.