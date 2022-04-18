The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifts 10-year-old boy to hospital after horse fall at Glen Innes property

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 19 2022 - 2:22am, first published April 18 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EMERGENCY: The young boy was flown to hospital after the horse fall. Photo: WRHS

A YOUNG boy has been airlifted to hospital with suspected head injuries after falling from a horse at a property near Glen Innes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.