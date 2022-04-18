The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated
Whats on

Tamworth Country Music Festival 50th anniversary kicks off with big opening concert at Toyota Park

Eva Baxter
Caitlin Reid
By Eva Baxter, and Caitlin Reid
April 18 2022 - 1:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPENING CEREMONY: Golden Guitar and ARIA #1 Australian country artist Kirsty Lee Akers will perform tonight in Bicentennial Park at the opening concert, with Toyota Country Music Festival manager Barry Harley. Photo: Eva Baxter

Buskers, street performers, trade stalls and fanfare has transformed the Tamworth CBD today to mark the beginning of the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.