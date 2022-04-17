The Northern Daily Leader

Claire McGuirk: Gunnedah cricketer named in Australian under-19 merit team

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
April 17 2022 - 6:30am
TEEN TALENT: Gunnedah cricketer Claire McGuirk has been named in the Australian under-19 merit side. Photo: Facebook

Gunnedah's Claire McGuirk is "in the frame" for selection in Australia's team for next year's inaugural under-19 women's Twenty20 World Cup, her ACT/NSW Country coach, Steve Davies, has said.

