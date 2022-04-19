Letters to the editor || The threat of climate denial and delay

How can TRC possibly even contemplate a rate rise in the Tamworth region when they have general managers and directors being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, not to mention all their other perks and givings, all paid for by the ratepayer. I remember a time when local councils stood for the ratepayer and supplied basic needs such as road repairs, water and sewer construction and felt no need to make overseas junket trips. This council needs to look inward at itself and start trimming there own fat before asking ratepayers to donate more.