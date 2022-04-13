The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Local talent on show as 2022 Gunnybalds exhibition winners announced

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
April 13 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENT: Gunnybalds portrait prize entrant Janna Barker with a self-portrait. Photo: Supplied

GUNNEDAH local Lauren Miller has taken out the town's annual tribute to the famous Archibald Prize - the Gunnybalds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.