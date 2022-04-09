The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council receives cash boost from federal government to deal with cost of floods, COVID

Caitlin Reid
Caitlin Reid
April 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FUNDING: Councils across the New England electorate will receive $2.1 billion from the fund in total to deal with the financial impact of floods and COVID. Photo: File

TAMWORTH Regional Council will pocket more than $8 million from the federal government to manage the impacts of the floods and COVID-19.

