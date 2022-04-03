COVID-19 cases in Tamworth have remained relatively high with another 182 being recorded in Sunday's numbers, while there were 421 people across the New England North West who tested positive to the virus.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.