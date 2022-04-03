The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Free

Tamworth records 182 COVID-19 cases as more than 420 people test positive across New England North West

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated April 3 2022 - 4:43am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG CASES: There were 182 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Tamworth in Sunday's numbers. Photo: file

COVID-19 cases in Tamworth have remained relatively high with another 182 being recorded in Sunday's numbers, while there were 421 people across the New England North West who tested positive to the virus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.