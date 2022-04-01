The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Hunter New England Health supporting Tamworth childcare centres as gastro outbreaks continue

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 1 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo: File

DAYCARE centres across the region have been hit hard by gastro outbreaks, as the infection continues to sweep through kids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.